Speaker: No final decision yet on ending vaccine exemption

HARTFORD — House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says no final decision has been made about whether to eliminate Connecticut’s religious exemption from vaccines for schoolchildren, but there’s strong support among his fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives for such a move.

The Berlin lawmaker said Tuesday it was good to have Monday’s informational hearing on the subject, which drew dozens of parents worried about vaccine safety.

But Aresimowicz says his caucus “is locked in on this issue” based upon new state data showing more than 100 schools have vaccination rates that fall below recommended federal guidelines.

Aresimowicz and Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter plan to review a thick packet of testimony from the hearing. Ritter says he’ll also be talking with Republicans and senators.

The legislative session adjourns June 5.