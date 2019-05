× State Police: Pedestrian killed on I-95 south in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK — State Police confirm a person was struck and killed this morning on I-95 in Old Saybrook.

The accident happened on the southbound side between exits 70 and 69.

The three right lanes were closed for a period of time but has since been reopened.

State Police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is a developing story.