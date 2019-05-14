× Fire breaks out in vacant Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN — A vacant home on West Street in Middletown broke out in flames this morning.

Fire officials say the home was under renovation, and the crew was working on flooring the previous day.

The fire started in the basement and burned right through the first floor.

Officials say the fire looked a lot worse than it was, and it is not considered suspicious at this time.

The Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.