System outage impacting JetBlue and other airlines Tuesday morning

NEW YORK -- A headache for travelers Tuesday morning after JetBlue said a system outage was impacting flights from multiple airlines.

According to the JetBlue Twitter, the technology company Sabre experienced a 'global outage'.

PIX11 reports that many JetBlue customers attempting to fly out of JFK Airport in Queens and Newark Airport in New Jersey early Tuesday tweeted photos and videos about long lines and self-check-in kiosks seemingly being down.

As of this morning at Bradley International Airport, only one JetBlue flight has a delayed arrival.

This is a developing story.

JFK JetBlue Terminal is crazy right now pic.twitter.com/e6938Ggasm — Katrina Zapanta (@katzaps) May 14, 2019

Hundreds of frustrated passengers unable to check into @JetBlue flights at @JFKairport at 4am because of system failure pic.twitter.com/z6B0sSeqEx — RedditResponses (@RedditResponses) May 14, 2019