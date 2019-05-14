× Want free gas? Here’s your chance

HARTFORD — With gas prices costing a hefty penny to some, people will have a chance to receive free gas Thursday.

Mount Olive Church Ministries will host its 4th annual “Gas on God” at two gas stations in Hartford. At 9 a.m., free gas will be given at the 7 Eleven located on 2120 Park Street.

If you can’t make it at 9 a.m., you’ll have another chance at 11 a.m. at the Mobil Gas Station located on 605 Albany Avenue.

The first 250 Hartford residents who pull up to the pumps will receive free gas of up to $20.

In a release, Rev. Dion J. Watkins, Senior Pastor of Mount Olive Church Ministries said he wants, “to aid the community at large as God directs our path.”

“The Mount, a “Church without Walls,” has been a beacon of light in the Hartford Community for over one hundred years,” said Watkins. Gas on God is just one of the many ways the Mount is doing community outreach.”

To find out more about this event, contact Mount Olive Church Ministries at 860-549-3935 and ask to speak with Deacon Gary Lee.