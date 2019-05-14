× Whistleblower officer who exposed East Haven police department racism dies

BRANFORD — The former Connecticut police officer whose testimony on the harassment and profiling of Latino residents of East Haven helped send four colleagues to prison and led to a federal order mandating department improvements has died.

Jim Brewer, an attorney for Vincent Ferrara, says Ferrara died in hospice care in Branford last weekend after battling brain cancer. He was 54.

The death was first reported by the New Haven Register.

In 2010, Ferrara helped federal investigators gather evidence of systemic abuse and corruption in the East Haven department. Ferrara says he was subjected to retaliation, shunned, and called a rat. He was fired in January after a misconduct probe into alleged misuse of a department computer.

Ferrara sued the department, a lawsuit Brewer says will continue with his estate as the plaintiff.