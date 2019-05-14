Woman taken to hospital after car struck by firetruck
MIDDLETOWN — A woman was taken to Hartford Hospital after a 4 vehicle crash this morning.
The crash happened at Washington Street and High Street.
According to police, two cars and two trucks were involved, one of them being a Middletown fire truck.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the woman who was driving the orange Subaru failed to obey traffic signals, and may not have yielded to the fire truck.
A black van was also side-swiped by the fire truck down the accident.
The fire truck sustained minimal damage, and a dog inside the orange Subaru was okay.
Police do not know the extent of the woman’s injuries at this time.
41.560433 -72.655844