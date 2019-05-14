What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Woman taken to hospital after car struck by firetruck

Posted 9:43 AM, May 14, 2019

MIDDLETOWN — A woman was taken to Hartford Hospital after a 4 vehicle crash this morning.

The crash happened at Washington Street and High Street.

According to police, two cars and two trucks were involved, one of them being a Middletown fire truck.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the woman who was driving the orange Subaru failed to obey traffic signals, and may not have yielded to the fire truck.

A black van was also side-swiped by the fire truck down the accident.

The fire truck sustained minimal damage, and a dog inside the orange Subaru was okay.

Police do not know the extent of the woman’s injuries at this time.

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.560433 by -72.655844.

