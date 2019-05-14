What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

You can’t beat free ice cream, get yours at Häagen-Dazs for ‘Free Cone Day’

Posted 4:14 PM, May 14, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 19: Pedestrians pass a Haagen-Dazs store February 19, 2003 in downtown Chicago, Illinois. Dreyers Grand Ice Cream Inc. announced that it had purchased the franchise rights to all 236 United States based Haagen-Dazs shops. General Mills who owns the Haagen-Dazs brand will continue to run all shops outside of the U.S. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The skies might be grey, but there’s something that might just brighten your day!

Häagen-Dazs stores across the country are celebrating their own “Free Cone Day” on Tuesday, May 14.

Patrons can visit a participating location between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and receive a free single scoop each, in their choice of a cone or a cup.

The brand says its celebrating ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of the bees that make it possible for ice cream ingredients like honey, vanilla and strawberry, to grow.

“We look forward to Free Cone Day every year as an opportunity to thank our loyal fans while simultaneously recognizing the pollinators that make our ice cream possible,” according to Adam Hanson, the president and general manager of the Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.