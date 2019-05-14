× You can’t beat free ice cream, get yours at Häagen-Dazs for ‘Free Cone Day’

The skies might be grey, but there’s something that might just brighten your day!

Häagen-Dazs stores across the country are celebrating their own “Free Cone Day” on Tuesday, May 14.

Patrons can visit a participating location between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and receive a free single scoop each, in their choice of a cone or a cup.

The brand says its celebrating ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of the bees that make it possible for ice cream ingredients like honey, vanilla and strawberry, to grow.

“We look forward to Free Cone Day every year as an opportunity to thank our loyal fans while simultaneously recognizing the pollinators that make our ice cream possible,” according to Adam Hanson, the president and general manager of the Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc.