Stamford police release security camera footage of burglary suspect

STAMFORD — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Police released security camera footage Wednesday of the suspect. Police said, “The individual in this video is wanted for numerous commercial burglaries over the past few weeks. Suspect may be about 40 years of age, 5’10, 170 pounds and balding. Please contact the SPD Property Crimes Unit @ ”