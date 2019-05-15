What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

CT Lawmakers push to make Epipens more accessible

Posted 3:30 PM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, May 15, 2019

HARTFORD -- Connecticut lawmakers are looking  to make Epipens more available tti  the public.

According to the latest numbers from Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) 32 million Americans suffer from food allergies.

Brian Moyles from Wallingford says his daughter is allergic to both dairy and eggs.

“My daughter has had two close calls,” says Moyles.

Some of those allergic reactions  can be life or death situation,  which is why Connecticut lawmakers are pushing a bill that would increase access to Epipens in public spaces.

“Like trampoline park, restaurants, sports arenas places that are publicly visited would have the opportunity to get a prescription for epinephrine and have it on hand,” says Rep. Comey.

The way the law stands now in Connecticut you can only get an Epipen with a prescription from a doctor. Public places can only stock up if they have permission from a doctor.

The Connecticut Camping Association is  hoping that changes if Senate Bill 706 passes.

The bill also looks to increase training  to ensure more people know how to administer Epipens. It would also protect a good samaritan from being sued if they use it during an emergency.

