Daytrippers: Be a guest motorman at the Connecticut Trolley Museum

EAST WINDSOR – Daytrippers has visited The Connecticut Trolley Museum for Halloween Frights and for Holiday Lights but there’s a program on their tracks that puts the power in your hands.

It’s called the Guest Motorman Experience and, for licensed drivers over 18 years of age, a trained motorman at the Trolley Museum will teach you the basics of how to drive a decades old trolley car.

“These are real trolleys, this is Connecticut history,” said Gina Maria Alimberti, the Connecticut Trolley Museum’s business manager. “You’re operating an actual live trolley on a railroad,” Alimberti added.

On the three miles of track that the museum has access to in East Windsor, teachers like Motorman Don Nordell, can show you the basics of making a trolley car go. “Once you get the hang of it, it becomes quite simple,” Nordell said. Alimberti added that there are plenty of sights to see inside the museum and “we want to pass this history down to children and to grandchildren.”

