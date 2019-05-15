Motorcyclist seriously injured in Portland crash; other driver charged with DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash Wednesday evening and the other driver was charged with driving under the influence.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into an SUV

Police said the female driver of SUV that was involved was charged with driving under the influence. Police said she pulled out from private drive into Main Street.

