New Haven police investigating whether bank robbery is connected to two previous incidents

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police are investigating whether a bank robbery Tuesday is connected to two similar incidents.

Police responded to a call Tuesday at 4:06 p.m. for a bank robbery at the Key Bank branch at 201 Grand Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Witnesses said a man jumped the counter, yelled aggressively at a bank teller, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller drawer. The man jumped back over the counter, exited the bank and fled on foot on Ferry Street toward Clay Street. During the robbery, the man said he had a gun but no weapon was seen.

The robber is described by police as a black male of a mature age, about six feet tall, with a gray and black beard. He was last seen wearing dark pants, green jacket with military patches, winter cap, and white sneakers.

Police said they are aware of the similarities of this suspect and the suspect who robbed the Well Fargo bank branch at 391 Foxon Boulevard on Friday, May 10, 2019, and Saturday, April 27, 2019.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the robbery suspect.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police said shortly before 3:30 pm last Friday, officers responded to a bank robbery of a Wells Fargo branch at 391 Foxon Boulevard (Route 80).

Witnesses said a man entered the bank, immediately jumped the counter, and aggressively began demanding money as he grabbed at several teller cash drawers.

They said he took an undisclosed amount of money from one drawer, and stuffed the cash into his pants, jumped back over the counter, and ran out of the bank.

The man was last seen walking to the rear of the bank where he climbed a fence adjacent to the rear properties of Foxon Street. Investigators who canvassed the neighborhood would later find money along the fence line.

Police said, “The robber is described as a black male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head and having his face covered by a white mask that left only the area of his eyes visible. Investigators are aware of the similarities of this suspect and the suspect who last robbed the same bank branch Saturday, April 27, 2019.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police released a photo of the suspect in the April 27 robbery prior to him entering the bank.

41.309335 -72.895204