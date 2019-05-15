One year after storm, some Brookfield residents still struggling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- One year after a storm struck the town of Brookfield, residents are still recovering.

In one of the most significant severe thunderstorm events the state has ever seen a macroburst roughly three miles wide caused significant damage to homes.

Steve Dunn, First selectman of Brookfield explained “We had 92 miles of road, we lost 52 miles of telephone poles and transformers we had dozens of houses that were rendered uninhabitable we had millions and millions of dollars in damages”

Within twenty minutes the storm leaving so much destruction in its path.

In some of the hardest hit areas near Candlewood Lake along Main Drive and Vista Drive, some houses completely gone others went untouched. Khaled Elmady was expecting to have his senior night May 15, 2018. "That light post over there was completely knocked down it was on our property there were trees down it was like we were perfect but I would say we were definitely fortunate,” said Elmady

The city of Brookfield declared a state of emergency in the wake of this storm. FEMA provided aid to the town, the town has now complelely recovered. FEMA however did not provide aid to private property owners and that’s where the damage still is apparent.