Police ask for public’s help to identify man who stole package off front porch

Posted 7:16 PM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, May 15, 2019

HAMDEN — Hamden Police responded to a report of a larceny at a Belmont Street residence Wednesday.

The home’s Ring surveillance camera captured the suspect stealing a package off of the front porch.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white male, in his 60’s with white hair, white mustache, wearing black or blue jeans.

Officers believe that the individual was following a delivery truck, prior to the theft.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Jeremy Brewer of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.

