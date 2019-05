× Silver Alert issued for Hamden teen

HAMDEN — Hamden Police have located 15-year-old Ricardo Harris, Jr.

Police say they were called to a home on Maplecrest Lane in the late evening hours Tuesday on the report of a missing person.

Officers learned that Harris was involved in a verbal dispute with a family member, and left the house around 7 p.m.

Wednesday evening, police called off the silver alert.