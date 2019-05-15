Tennessee 8-year-old accidentally shoots mother during college baseball game

MILLINGTON, Tennessee- A woman is in critical condition after she was accidentally shot by her 8-year-old son at a college baseball game in Millington, Tennessee.

According to the Millington Police Department, officers were called to the U.S.A Baseball Stadium Tuesday just after 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned the woman’s young son had been playing in a vintage World War II jeep that was on display as part of a Veterans Appreciation Day at the stadium, when he found a handgun inside.

The child, who thought the gun was a toy, picked it up and fired a shot, striking his mother.

The Millington Police Department found the owner of the unsecured weapon and charged Charles McFarland Jr., 76, with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The woman remains in critical condition at this time.

The mom and her son were attending the University of Memphis and University of Tennessee at Martin baseball game, along with 2000 other fans who turned out for the annual Babe Howard Baseball Classic. The game was suspended after the incident.