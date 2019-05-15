What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

WWII veteran raising funds to return to Normandy for D-Day documentary

Posted 12:21 PM, May 15, 2019, by

TORRANCE, Calif. - A 93-year-old World War II D-Day veteran and Torrance resident wants to bring seven of his fellow veterans back to the site where the allied forces invaded nearly 75 years ago. But he needs help getting there, and time is running out.

George Ciampa is a decorated WWII veteran who fought on the beaches of Normandy June 6, 1944.

Although he can never escape the horrors of war, he believes it's crucial that the younger generations never forget the sacrifices made in the name of freedom.

That's why he has launched Let Freedom Ring, a non-profit military documentary organization. Ciampa has already completed five documentaries, and has spoken to thousands of young people in the United States and Europe.

Related Story
Against backdrop of controversy, Red Sox honored by Trump

His sixth film aims to document the journey of seven of his fellow D-Day veterans back to the shores of Normandy.

However, he still needs to raise the funds to complete the project.

"I've been breaking my back trying to raise the funds to do this," Ciampa said. "I'm about $20,000, $25,000 out, and if I have to, I'll take it out of my retirement. It's been my thing and will be my thing until I die."

To help Ciampa reach his goal, donate at LetFreedomRingForAll.org.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.