1 flu death brings total to 78 for the season

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said one more person has died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the flu-associated death last week makes a total of 78 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Sixty-eight flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 7 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 2 with influenza B. Of the 78 total reported flu-associated deaths, 53 occurred in persons older than 65 years of age, 20 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age.