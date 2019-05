× 2 car crash closes Route 184 in Groton

GROTON — Groton Police say a two-car crash on Route 184 has closed part of the road.

Police say Route 184 is closed between Route 117 and Gungywamp Road. They expect the road to be closed for some time.

The drivers were both taken to Lawrence & Memoria Hospital. At least one person is reported to have serious injuries.

The accident reconstruction team has been called out to the scene.

