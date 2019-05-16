× 4 Stamford police officers could face charges in extra duty scandal

STAMFORD — Four police officers implicated in a investigation into the assignment of private duty shifts have retired before they could be terminated and still could be charged in the case.

An internal investigation found that Sergeant Chris Broems and Officers Mark Ligi, David Sileo and Paul Pavia “repeatedly deviated from proper procedures and manipulated the extra duty assignments to their advantage.” An investigation started in March found that possible irregularities within the department’s Auxiliary Services Division which handles the scheduling of police officers for extra duty jobs such as traffic control at construction sites, and security at events.

“The investigation produced compelling evidence that Sergeant Chris Broems, and Officers Mark Ligi, David Sileo and Paul Pavia repeatedly deviated from proper procedures and manipulated the extra duty assignments to their advantage. These individuals violated numerous rules and regulations of the Stamford Police Department and have abused the trust that was placed in them by the citizens of Stamford,” said a report released Thursday.

The city had been preparing to terminate the four, but they retired before action could be taken.

City officials said they would work to recover monies taken inappropriately. Additionally, police will be preparing arrest warrants for the State’s attorney’s office.