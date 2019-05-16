× 6 people taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — Officials say six people were taken to area hospitals after a two-alarm fire ripped through a home Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at 101 Housatonic Avenue around 2 a.m.

The home was a multi-family home that had 11 occupants. The fire caused heavy damage to the rear of the home. The Water Witch Hose Company, Northville Fire Department, Gaylordsville Fire Department, and the Brookfield Fire Department all responded to the fire.

New Milford officials say four people were taken to New Milford Hospital, and two were taken to Danbury Hospital. Injuries involve smoke inhalation and minor burns, all non-life threatening.

Both local and state fire marshals are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is helping those displaced.

New Milford fire officials say at this time, they have not found any smoke detectors within the residences, and remind people to always have working smoke detectors in their home.

