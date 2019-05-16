× Emergency crews respond to school bus crash on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD — Authorities are responding to a school bus crash on I-91 Southbound in Hartford around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

State Police confirm the crash occurred at exit 34 where the bus collided with a smaller passenger vehicle.

There were no injuries reported in the bus or in the car.

Officials moved the accident off the highway down the exit ramp.

The Hartford School District is sending alternative transportation to get students home safely.