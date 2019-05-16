Deck collapses in Greenwich leaving 6 with minor injuries
GREENWICH — Six people received minor injuries Thursday after a deck collapsed.
Officials said Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a private residence on Londondary Drive this afternoon on a report of a deck that had collapsed. Upon arrival of emergency responders it was discovered that approximately 30 adults were on a deck attached to a residence when it collapsed. Six people suffered minor injuries and were examined at the scene.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation at this time.
41.088814 -73.607910