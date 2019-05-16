What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Deck collapses in Greenwich leaving 6 with minor injuries

Posted 9:19 PM, May 16, 2019, by

GREENWICH — Six people received minor injuries Thursday  after a deck collapsed.

Officials said Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a private residence on Londondary Drive this afternoon on a report of a deck that had collapsed. Upon arrival of emergency responders it was discovered that approximately 30 adults were on a deck attached to a residence when it collapsed. Six people suffered minor injuries and were examined at the scene.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 41.088814 by -73.607910.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.