Deck collapses in Greenwich leaving 6 with minor injuries

GREENWICH — Six people received minor injuries Thursday after a deck collapsed.

Officials said Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a private residence on Londondary Drive this afternoon on a report of a deck that had collapsed. Upon arrival of emergency responders it was discovered that approximately 30 adults were on a deck attached to a residence when it collapsed. Six people suffered minor injuries and were examined at the scene.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation at this time.