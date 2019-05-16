East Hampton Horse rescue moving towards a milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAMPTON – They are an all-volunteer team at Autumn Ridge and for the past two years on their 20 acre farm in East Hampton, they have been dedicated to rescuing abused or neglected horses.

Known as the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue, 80 volunteers are currently donating their time and talents -- over the years crews have cared for numerous horses since the organization was founded in 2001.

There are 13 horses who presently are being rehabbed at Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue, many of them Draft Horses but Veterinarian Dr. Stacey Golub, who donates her time to the rescue mission said, “We rehab them and we get them fat and healthy and re-train them and if they suitable, we try to find them new homes so we can rescue some more.”

In honor of their two year anniversary at their new location at Autumn Ridge in East Hampton, Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue is celebrating on Sunday, May 19th with a party that is free to the public from 10am to 2pm. To find out more click www.ctdraftrescue.com