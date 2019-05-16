F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Building Near March Air Reserve Base; Pilot Ejects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA reports

A pilot ejected before an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building at the end of a runway near March Air Reserve Base, authorities said.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. at the air base in Riverside County, U.S. Air Force Major Perry Covington said.

The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The pilot was not injured, nor was anyone on the ground, Covington said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large hole in what appeared to be a commercial building. There were no signs of a fire at the building, which sat in the 22200 block of Opportunity Way.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down both directions of the 215 Freeway between Harley Knox Boulevard and Cactus Avenue as first responders continued working at the scene.

Sheriff's officials asked the public to keep clear of the area. No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

🚨Plane crash🚨 into building, pilot ejected and being medically evaluated. Please stay away from area and clear from emergency vehicles until directed otherwise. Updates to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) May 16, 2019

Full freeway closure northbound and southbound I-215 between Harley Knox and Cactus due to an aircraft crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.#Riverside #Closure #traffic pic.twitter.com/rFB92Ntz00 — CHP - Inland Communications (@InlandChp) May 16, 2019