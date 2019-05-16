What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Building Near March Air Reserve Base; Pilot Ejects

Posted 7:50 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23PM, May 16, 2019

KTLA reports

A pilot ejected before an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building at the end of a runway near March Air Reserve Base, authorities said.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. at the air base in Riverside County, U.S. Air Force Major Perry Covington said.

A large is is visible in the roof of a building after an F-16 pilot ejected just before a crash near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on May 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The pilot was not injured, nor was anyone on the ground, Covington said.

A parachute is seen in a field after a F-16 pilot ejected just before a crash near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on May 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large hole in what appeared to be a commercial building. There were no signs of a fire at the building, which sat in the 22200 block of Opportunity Way.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down both directions of the 215 Freeway between Harley Knox Boulevard and Cactus Avenue as first responders continued working at the scene.

Sheriff's officials asked the public to keep clear of the area. No further details were available.

