Hartford church gives free gas to 500 people

HARTFORD -- A free fill-up for drivers in Hartford today courtesy of Mount Olive Church Ministries!

A lucky 500 people got $20 dollars worth of free gas in their tanks thanks to Mount Olive Church Ministries in Hartford.

“It's not that often that you find these things that people are doing for us;the less fortunate like myself,” says Hartford resident, Joe Wilson.

Mount Olive spent $10,000 at two different gas stations in the city. It started at the 7/11 on Park Street at 9 Thursday morning. People hopped in line starting at 6 and it wrapped around the corner by 7:30.

“Some people have gotten laid off, some people gas prices are kind of up, some people are going for different interviews to stuff that needed some type of assistance and this was our give back to the community,” says Deacon Gary Lee from Mount Olive Church Ministries. “We want to be able to be a blessing.”

This is a community-wide event. Police detail are at both locations and with a second location at Albany Avenue, it also covers the north end of Hartford.

“If we could just do a little bit to help someone because a little bit does go a long way,” says Liz Williams, an Elder at Mount Olive Church Ministries.

Joe, who delivers newspapers all night, says the blessing came at the right time.

“It's a tremendous help to everybody, that's for sure,” says Wilson.

This is the fourth year that Mount Olive has given out free gas to the community.