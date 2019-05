Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe for the "Garzarita" from Stony Creek Brewery at Foxwoods

Garzarita: One of our signature house Beer Cocktails.

Our teams out of Branford and Foxwoods developed this recipe together and it is served at both locations. It is a fresh margarita made with the addition of our La Garza Laid Back Lager.

Recipe

1-part silver tequila

2 parts RIPE Margarita Mix

Top with LA Garza Laid Back Lager

Served over ice with a lime wedge