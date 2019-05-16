What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

New Haven police make arrest in shooting of teen

Posted 4:43 PM, May 16, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN — Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a teen on May 9. The suspect, according to police, was a victim of a shooting earlier in the year.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old male was charged in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy on May 9. Police said around 8:30p.m. they were called to  a shooting  in a business parking lot on Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) at Quinnipiac Avenue. They found the victim at a nearby home with a gunshot wound to the leg.   He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and has since been discharged from the hospital.

The 17 year old New Haven teen is charged with first degree assault.

The suspect, who was also a gunshot victim earlier this year, was arraigned Wednesday in adult court in New Haven and is currently incarcerated in a state Department of Correction facility

