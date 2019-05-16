× Police: Man wanted for Meriden shooting arrested in Bronx

MERIDEN — Meriden Police say they have found a fugitive they have been seeking for a shooting on April 19th.

Police say Meriden’s Crime Suppression and Major Crime Units, with the assistance of the NYPD’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested Justin Dias in the Bronx, NY Thursday afternoon.

The April shooting on South First Street almost took the life of the victim, according to police.

Diaz was wanted on the following charges:

Assault in the first degree

Carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Diaz will remain in custody in New York while extradition is arranged.