Sun, some clouds Thursday with temps near 70

Today is looking pretty good! After that dreary weather to start the week, any sunshine now feels so nice. Just like yesterday, most of the day will stay dry other than an isolated shower. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Some towns could approach 70 degrees.

Friday looks wetter at times, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. It will not be a washout but once again we'll be dodging raindrops to end the week. This may be the 10th Friday in a row with measurable rain going all the way back to March!

But things dry out JUST in time for the weekend. Could it be? Dry BOTH days this weekend with highs near 70 degrees? Sounds too good to be true in this weather pattern but that's exactly what our forecast calls for at the moment. Saturday looks brighter but Sunday will be a bit warmer. There is a chance for an evening shower on Sunday but we should stay dry during the day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an isolated shower. High: mid 60s - near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. High: mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance evening shower. High: low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance showers. High: Mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 60s.

