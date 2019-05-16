× STEM academy in Windham confirms case of tuberculosis

WINDHAM — Officials with C.H. Barrows STEM Academy confirm there is an active tuberculosis case.

A letter was sent home with all students Wednesday regarding the case. Windham Public Schools say they have a set plan of action in place according to a Department of Public Health timeline.

Officials say they are “taking this important health matter very seriously, although the risk of students or staff becoming infected is very minimal, according to the DPH”.

Parents should review the following TB fact sheet provided by the Center for Disease Control and the DPH, or visit the DPH informational web page. If you have further questions, you can call the TB Control Program at 860-509-7722 or your school nurse.

Students and staff members who were in the class with the person affected have been recommended for TB testing. Families of those identified students will be informed in writing next week, according to the school. Although families may opt to have their preferred provider/doctor conduct this test, a clinic will take place on May 28 and May 29 at Barrows during school hours.

Representatives from DPH and the local health department will join school officials in hosting a Health School Community Information Forum on Thursday, May 23 at 6:00 PM.