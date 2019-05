× 2 dead, 1 other treated for overdose in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two people are dead and one other was treated for overdoses in Hartford Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building at 700 Maple Ave. The victims were treated with Narcan according to police.

Two overdose deaths reported at 700 Maple Ave. MCD & Narco Unit investigating. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 18, 2019

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

NOW: large #Hartford FD/EMS police response 700 Maple Ave. Reported multiple people unconscious @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/7RD1Q9he91 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 18, 2019