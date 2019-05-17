× Building evacuated after hazmat spill in Shelton

SHELTON — Shelton Fire and Police officials say a hazmat spill caused a building to evacuate Friday afternoon.

The call initially came in as an ‘explosion’ at Milestone, Inc. at 25 Controls Drive. When the fire department arrived, they learned it was instead a small Hydrofluoric acid spill, and the vapor from the chemical reached the ventilation system. The building was evacuated soon after.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.