Building evacuated after hazmat spill in Shelton

Posted 1:21 PM, May 17, 2019, by

SHELTON — Shelton Fire and Police officials say a hazmat spill caused a building to evacuate Friday afternoon.

The call initially came in as an ‘explosion’ at Milestone, Inc. at 25 Controls Drive. When the fire department arrived, they learned it was instead a small Hydrofluoric acid spill, and the vapor from the chemical reached the ventilation system. The building was evacuated soon after.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.

