× Expect More Now: Brian Foley returns to public service

Fox 61 Chief Investigator Brian Foley is returning to his calling: police service. On his last day with Fox 61, Foley looks back at his TV news career, what has compelled him to join the Connecticut State Police, and what it’s been like covering recent police-involved shootings in Wethersfield and New Haven.

Subscribe at the links below:

Libsyn | iTunes | Google Play | Spotify