Florida man arrested at Bradley trying to bring a loaded gun onto plane

WINDSOR LOCKS — TSA officials say a Florida man was arrested Thursday after agents stopped him from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

This is the fourth incident involving a gun at the checkpoint this year.

TSA officers spotted the gun when the man’s fanny pack went through the x-ray machine. They contacted State Police who confiscated the gun and bullets and detained the man, identified as Plant City resident David Schultz.

Schultz was questioned before being arrested on state weapons charges. The gun was a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets alongside a box with 50 additional rounds of ammunition.

The TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.