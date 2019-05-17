Foodie Friday: Fire at the Ridge in Middlefield

There’s nothing like having a good meal in a relaxed atmosphere, but when it also includes a fantastic view, it’s just perfect.

The Fire at the Ridge in Middlefield, which sits at the base of Power Ridge, is all about comfort food at its best.

While the food is nearly perfect, the overall mood will make your experience

Executive Chef Kevin Cottle, who appeared on the hit show Hell’s Kitchen, makes all the dishes on the menu with big city flavors.

The burgers are piled high and perfectly cooked. The appetizers like the mac & cheese bites will have you asking for more. From the sea, the red snapper ceviche and clam chowder, is a treat for any seafood lover.

“We try to make sure there is something for everyone,” said president & CEO Sean Hayes. “In the end if we have good food in an inviting place, that’s what it’s all about.”

Whether you cozy up to the bar, grab a seat in the dining room or stop off on the patio, you will feel relaxed in the homey setting.

Oh, and the patio will not only give you killer views but the yard games will have you in and out of your seat. A true destination for the entire family.

“Amazing food, ambiance, and service,” wrote Catherine B. in an online review. “We can’t wait to come back and take friends and family. I would highly recommend!”

And this reporter recommends the tableside SMORE’S. Who doesn’t like toasted marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate together? The perfect ending to the perfect meal!

C’mon!