Hitting the road, and water for a cause

MARLBOROUGH – By land and by water a New Britain man is trying to make a difference and it’s about the distance.

Brian Altrui is hitting the road and water for the Ironman Wisconsin later in the Summer, his motivation is to raise money –$20,000 -- for the United Way’s Women United charity. Training in Marlborough, Altrui said “my message is sometimes people need help… and this is way to help them and give back.”

Altrui, 45, and an Army veteran, will embark on his fifth Ironman race. “People see the distance and they say OMG, this is something he is committed to doing,” Altrui added. The race starts with a 2.4 miles swim, a 112 mile bike trek, and then a full 26.2 mile marathon. It must be completed in 17 hours. Altrui said, “I’m able to give back to the community and that’s what’s really important.”

