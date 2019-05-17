What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Man charged in Meriden wrong way driver death

Posted 8:38 PM, May 17, 2019, by

MERIDEN — State police have charged a New York man in connection with the death of a passenger in his car last year.

State police said passenger Marieta Morchadze, 35, of New York died in the crash, just after 3 a.m. on May 29, 2018.

State police said Georgious Kattis, 36, of New York,  was driving a car the wrong way on I-691 when it hit a truck.

He was charged with Manslaughter 2nd Deg with a motor vehicle, Failure To Have Seatbelts , Reckless Driving, Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, failure to display lights and reckless endangerment.  He was held on $250,000 bond.

Georgios Kattis

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.