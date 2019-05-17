× Man charged in Meriden wrong way driver death

MERIDEN — State police have charged a New York man in connection with the death of a passenger in his car last year.

State police said passenger Marieta Morchadze, 35, of New York died in the crash, just after 3 a.m. on May 29, 2018.

State police said Georgious Kattis, 36, of New York, was driving a car the wrong way on I-691 when it hit a truck.

He was charged with Manslaughter 2nd Deg with a motor vehicle, Failure To Have Seatbelts , Reckless Driving, Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, failure to display lights and reckless endangerment. He was held on $250,000 bond.