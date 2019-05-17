× Minnesota girl almost hit by car while boarding school bus

MAZEPPA, Minn. — Chilling video was released by Minnesota State Patrol showing a fourth grader almost struck by a car on her way to a school bus.

The video shows a car off in the distance traveling in the opposite direction of the school bus. The bus is stopped with its lights on and stop-arm extended.

The driver is shown not slowing down or stopping for the bus. The girl crosses the road, and barely gets by without being hit by the car.

It’s a scary sight to see. On Monday, a third grader was struck and killed while at her bus stop in North Carolina. Last week, a bus driver managed to save a student as a car passed a stopped bus while he was leaving.

Always remember to stop when a school bus is stopped with its stop-arm extended and lights are flashing. Double check to make sure there are no children still walking on the road before driving away.