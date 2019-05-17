What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Minnesota girl almost hit by car while boarding school bus

Posted 12:57 PM, May 17, 2019, by

MAZEPPA, Minn. — Chilling video was released by Minnesota State Patrol showing a fourth grader almost struck by a car on her way to a school bus.

The video shows a car off in the distance traveling in the opposite direction of the school bus. The bus is stopped with its lights on and stop-arm extended.

The driver is shown not slowing down or stopping for the bus. The girl crosses the road, and barely gets by without being hit by the car.

It’s a scary sight to see. On Monday, a third grader was struck and killed while at her bus stop in North Carolina. Last week, a bus driver managed to save a student as a car passed a stopped bus while he was leaving.

Always remember to stop when a school bus is stopped with its stop-arm extended and lights are flashing. Double check to make sure there are no children still walking on the road before driving away.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.