× Plainfield Police looking for black bear that killed farm animal

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield Police say they are looking for a black bear that killed a lamb inside an enclosure.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Bishop Crossing Road where a bear had been seen numerous times.

The resident woke up and found that his lamb was missing, and the chain link enclosure was destroyed, and the wood housing was tipped over. Police presume the lamb was killed by the bear.

Plainfield Animal Control says they are working with DEEP to find the bear.

Police provided advice on how to avoid attracting bears to your property”

Remove bird feeders from your yard.

Tightly secure trash containers.

Refrain from feeding pets outdoors.

Thoroughly clean your grills after each use.

If you own livestock, please consider locking them in at night or enclosing their area with electric fencing or reinforced wire.

Please avoid any contact with the bear. Any information regarding the bear please contact the Town of Plainfield Animal Control Department at (860)-564-8547.