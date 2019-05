× Police make massive narcotics bust in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police arrested dozens on narcotics charges Friday in what they are calling ‘Operation Raw Deal.’

Waterbury vice investigators obtained 92 arrest warrants for 52 suspects for offenses like sale of narcotics and firearms violations.

Early this morning thirteen arrest teams raided several locations.

