Talking the talk when it comes to your dog

NEWINGTON -- You love your dog, but do you speak their language?

Some experts in the area advise pet owners on what the best ways are when it comes to communicating with your canine.

Audrey Tucker, a certified pet and dog trainer knowledge and skills assessed (CPDTKSA) known as the “Creature Teacher” offers classes at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington through her service called Pet Education and Therapy.

“It’s really all part of the tone,” Tucker said. “they hear things a little different than we think, it doesn’t have to be baby talk but a nice calm voice.”

The Connecticut Humane Society offers canine classes for all different ages and aptitude levels.

Tucker reminds pet owners that trying to get on the same wavelength as their dog is key, “they really want to connect with us, they are pack animals and we are their pack so we are so important to them.”

To find out more about pet education and therapy click http://www.peteducationandtherapy.com/