Warm, few showers Friday with temps in the 70s

This will likely be the 10th Friday in a row with measurable rain for Windsor Locks, going all the way back to March! But this will be one of the nicer Fridays. It will be warm with highs in the 70s and most of the time will be dry. A few showers are possible though, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Then... could it be? Dry BOTH days this weekend with highs above 70? Sounds too good to be true in this weather pattern but that's exactly what our forecast calls for at the moment. Saturday looks brighter but Sunday will be a bit warmer. There is a chance for an evening shower on Sunday but we should stay dry during the day. Also, with enough sunshine Sunday, temperatures could approach 80 in a few inland towns.

We have a little taste of summer on Monday with highs in the low 80s and higher humidity. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Overall, it really looks like we are finally turning a corner here with a stretch of milder days and drier weather for next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. Turning breezy. High: Low-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Showers end, then partly cloudy skies. Lows near 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance evening shower. High: Mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

