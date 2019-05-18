× Child struck by car in East Hartford suffers serious injuries

EAST HARTFORD — A serious accident shut down a road in East Hartford Saturday afternoon after a six-year-old child was stuck by a car.

Firefighters responded to the area 154 Hillside Street and the child was taken to the local area hospital to treat their serious injuries.

The driver of the car remained on scene and has been cooperating with police. No one has been charged.

The child is listed in critical condition.

East Hartford police said that investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.