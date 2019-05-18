What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Connecticut immigration law awaits House action

Posted 1:25 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, May 18, 2019

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers arrive to a Flatbush Gardens home in search of an undocumented immigrant on April 11, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York is considered a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants, and ICE receives little or no cooperation from local law enforcement. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s House of Representatives must decide whether to weigh in on the national immigration debate.

The Democratic-controlled Senate last week advanced a bill to the Democratic-controlled House for action that makes changes to Connecticut’s civil immigration detainer law. The proposal would prevent law enforcement officers from arresting or detaining someone on a civil immigration detainer unless it’s accompanied by a warrant signed by a judge.

The bill also places additional restrictions on law enforcement and what actions they can take when responding to detainers, and limits the circumstances for law enforcement to disclose confidential information to federal immigration authorities.

While immigrant rights groups say the bill rightly limits the power of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, some Republican senators questioned why the General Assembly was taking such a step.

