From Matt Scott : A mostly phemonenal weekend ahead!

From Matt Scott : What a weekend ahead – even with it’s less than perfect skies, it’s the best we’ve seen in quite some time!

Seasonal temps dominate the forecast, with highs in the 70s, and mostly dry conditions. A NW flow keeps things stable here, but off to the west in the Midwest, severe weather will be firing up.

A warm front passing through Sunday morning could bring an isolated shower along with some clouds but most of the state stays dry. Then on Sunday, we’ll see The rest of the day expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain return Sunday night ,but the best chance for widespread rain returns Monday afternoon..

We have a little taste of summer on Monday with highs in the low 80s and higher humidity. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. If we can hold off on the clouds and showers in the afternoon, temperatures could be even warmer than that!

Have a great weekend, Meteorologist Matt Scott (Facebook : facebook.com/themattcast)

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Lots of sun! . High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Early shower, then clouds & sun, chance for an isolated PM shower. High: Low-Mid 70s. Upper 60s shoreline.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, chance for an afternoon shower/storm. High: Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

THURSDAY: Chance shower/storm. High: Low 70s.