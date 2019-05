Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Landlords from New York currently face 16 counts of fire safety violations, and are due in court later this week.

Earlier this year the department of Housing and Urban Development pulled its subsidy agreement with the owners of Barbour Gardens in Hartford after years of complaints of bad living conditions

This morning, pastor A.J. Johnson from the Christian Activities Council joined Aisha Mbowe in studio to talk about the community effort that drew attention to those living conditions, and prompted action.

The landlords are due in Hartford's Housing Court on May 21st.