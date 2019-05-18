× Rally scheduled for noon Saturday to protest toll plans

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont has been trying to rally Connecticut lawmakers to support electronic tolls, acknowledging it’s a “tough vote” for the General Assembly.

But those opposed to highway tolls plan to rally today at the Capitol, hoping Lamont and lawmakers get the message: they don’t want to pay.

The grassroots organization No Tolls CT is organizing the rally, to start at noon on the north steps of the Capitol. Republican lawmakers and others are expected to address the crowd.

On Thursday the No Tolls group delivered a petition to the Governor’s office, with what they said were more than 100,000 signatures from residents opposed to tolls.

Lamont’s office issued a statement saying “We know that the No Tolls group feels passionately about this issue. So does Gov. Lamont. But people who signed these petitions aren’t saying “no” to tolls– they’re actually saying yes to taking out a $30 billion loan….requiring Connecticut taxpayers to foot 100 percent of the bill-plus interest.” Republican lawmakers have proposed bonding – borrowing – the money for Connecticut’s highway infrastructure.

Patrick Sasser, founder of No Tolls CT, says the grassroots group believes it’s time for taxpayers “to band together and say we’ve had enough.”

The proposed toll plan would have 50 toll gantries along major highways, including interstates 91, 95, and 84, and on Route 15.