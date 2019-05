× Serious crash in Manchester sends scooter driver to hospital

MANCHESTER — A serious accident involving a scooter and a car, sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Spruce Street and Maple Street.

The driver of the scooter was said to have suffered serious head injuries and was transported to the local area hospital for treatment.

The status of the scooter driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.